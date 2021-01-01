Barrel Racing Horse Lover Funny Barrel Pattern Rodeo Outfit Tote Bag

Love barrel racing at a rodeo horse arena? This cute country western clothing is for any cowgirl, cowboy or barrel racer who love horse riding, gymkhana, Omoksee or any Quarter Horse racing event. Say I love horse shows with cute barrel racing clothes. Say you're a can chaser with this barrel racing horse horseback riding equestrian outfit. Great for a barrel racing competition or trail ride. A great gift for anyone who loves their barrel horse and needs a barrel racing saddle or barrel racing equipment. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.