David Yurman Barrels Ring with Amazonite, Sapphires and Diamonds in 18K Yellow Gold

From the Barrels Collection. The prismatic beauty of crystalline structure inspired the Barrels Collection. Gemstones are cut to reflect light, revealing their inner radiance. Gemstones are cut to reflect light, revealing their inner radiance. 18K Yellow Gold Gemstone Pav Diamonds, 0.08 tcw Imported SIZE Ring, 22.4mm ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Gold > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Ruby Onyx. Size: 7.