What it is: A treatment cleanser that deeply cleans the skin, removing dirt, pollution and makeup without stripping or disrupting skin's pH levels. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This soap-free cleanser actively repairs skin's barrier and replenishes your topical microbiome by using pre, pro- and post-biotics, which are proven to help prevent breakouts, unclog pores and keep skin smooth and nourished. It features patented probiotic