So chic and trendy, the Trina Turk Barrier Island Pants are constructed with side slip pockets and a high rise design to be the best pants you've worn in a while. High rise. Button/zip fly; belt loops. Side slip pockets; back flap patch pockets. Cargo pocket at lower left leg. Straight legs. Adjustable buttons on bottom hem. Cropped length. 67% recycle polyester, 33% polyester. Dry clean. Imported.