BLANKNYC Barrow Denim Short in Blue. - size 30 (also in 25, 27, 28, 29, 31) BLANKNYC Barrow Denim Short in Blue. - size 30 (also in 25, 27, 28, 29, 31) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering and intentionally destroyed detail - distressing may vary. Dark-wash star accentsRaw cut-hem. Shorts measure approx 10 in length. BLAN-WF92. 03UN8751. Since exploding onto the scene in 2007 with the signature Studded Skinny Classique jeans, [BLANKNYC] has been creating approachable clothing in obsession-worthy fits, fabrics and design.The Manhattan-born brand couples aggressively modern silhouettes with the integrity of premium quality: a mash-up of stretch denim, vegan leather, plush knits and industrial hardware transform minimalist basics into runway relevance.