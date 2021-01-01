BLANKNYC Barrow Denim Short in Born in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31) BLANKNYC Barrow Denim Short in Born in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash cold. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Stitched star detailing throughout. Frayed raw cut hem. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. BLAN-WF89. 71R-8797. Since exploding onto the scene in 2007 with the signature Studded Skinny Classique jeans, [BLANKNYC] has been creating approachable clothing in obsession-worthy fits, fabrics and design.The Manhattan-born brand couples aggressively modern silhouettes with the integrity of premium quality: a mash-up of stretch denim, vegan leather, plush knits and industrial hardware transform minimalist basics into runway relevance.