RtA Barry Jacket in Charcoal. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 42% cotton 33% poly 25% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Faux breast flap pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Light metallic threading throughout. RTAR-WO48. WF21-A686-4070ARMPL. RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimkoh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.