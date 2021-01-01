SILVIA TCHERASSI Barthon Swimsuit in Gray Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastanLining: 80% poly 20% elastan. Made in Colombia. Machine wash. Halter neck tie closure. Plunging back. Stretch fit. STCH-WX6. BARTHON. About the designer: Silvia Tcherassi is a luxury Latin American brand known for its constant innovation and evolution in design, while remaining true to its original identity. The brand continuously aims to fulfill the needs of today's women internationally who are readily on the pulse of trends and cycles in search of the latest in unique and refined designs. By seamlessly blending tradition and modern elements embodied in exclusive pieces and limited editions, the brand has gained worldwide popularity among globe-trotting fashion lovers everywhere. This vision is described as casual luxury, where the artistic use of high quality materials, textures, color and the purity of the construction are outstanding.