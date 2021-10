TUMI Barton Crossbody Bag in Dark Brown at Nordstrom Rack

Carry your everyday gear or travel essentials in this tall, slim leather crossbody design from our Bravo collection. Ruggedly refined, this lightweight commuter-perfect style features two front zip pockets, an open back pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, flap closure and many interior organizer pockets. . Features: Zip pocket, Media pocket, 2 card pockets, Key leash, TUMI Tracer®, Pen loop Half flap with hidden magnetic snap to main compartment, Front U-zip pocket, Front slip pocket under half flap, Back slip pocket. 9.5" x 8.75" x 3". Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Leather, textile