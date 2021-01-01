Features of the The North Face Base Camp Voyager 62L Duffel Bag Lightweight, 100% recycled, durable fabric Small, external, secure-zip pocket holds quick-access Items such as a passport External webbing offers many lash points Internal, secure-zip pocket holds small essentials Side handles cause the duffel to sit away from your body so it doesn?t swing into your side when you?re walking Water-resistant ID window on side Adjustable divider in the main compartment lets you position your gear, or you can remove the divider completely Comfortable, padded shoulder straps unclip and conceal behind the back panel so you can carry it as a backpack or duffel