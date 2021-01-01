A volumizing primer to boost and prolong your mascara results while revitalizing and protecting your lashes. The smooth pink formula is enriched with natural ingredients including cotton nectar and soy proteins to nourish and protect your lashes before mascara application. The black fibers of the bicolor brush separate and coat lashes, while the supersoft white fibers allow for a smooth, delicate application. Apply before mascara to emphasize its effects. Design house: Givenchy. Series: Base Mascara Perfecto Eyelash Primer. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Mascara. Beauty group: Eyes. Size: 0.28 oz. Color: N1. Barcode: 3274872340220. Givenchy Base Mascara Perfecto Eyelash Primer 8g/0.28 oz N1.