Baseball Lover Downtown Washington Funny Baseball Players Tank Top

This makes a great Christmas, birthday or anniversary presents for fans who love the city, baseball and home runs and Washington. Cool Washington baseball graphic tee. Rep your town in the best Washington is home graphic. Vintage Washington baseball graphic is a perfect gift for a dad, mom, men, women or kids from Washington, baseball fans, Washington lover, baseball lover, baseball players. This tee to show your love and pride Washington and baseball. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem