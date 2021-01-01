From favorite baseball player

Baseball Yaya T-Shirt - My Favorite Player Calls Me T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

My Favorite Baseball Player Calls Me Yaya! If you're a mother or grandmother who's called Yaya by your children or grandchildren, this baseball mom or baseball grandma t-shirt is the perfect gift from son or grandson! Adorable Baseball Shirt for Women named Yaya! Makes a great birthday present, Mother's Day present, Christmas gift or a cute Yaya gift for the start of the baseball season to cheer on their kids or grandkids on the baseball diamond! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com