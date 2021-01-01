Features of the Sea to Summit Basecamp BcIII 10F Sleeping Bag Spacious contoured rectangular shape Three two-way zips for ventilation and climate control Multi zip configuration provides versatility THERMOLITE Insulation using WaveLoft construction for extra warmth and loft Lining fabrics attached to shell prevents tangles Elasticized webbing straps connect sleeping bag to mat Now available in a Double size for camping couples THERMOLITE Insulation using soft microfibers and fine denier hollow-core fibers for lightweight warmth and softness, with High loft and superior compressibility Oversized anti-snag zip draft tubes and neck draft tube 30D DWR Nylon shell and 20D Nylon lining Are lightweight and very compressible fabrics Includes strong 70D compression sack Zip Coupling: This bag is designed to zip with another