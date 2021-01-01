Basejumping Skydiver Skydiving Wingsuit Tote Bag

A cool wingsuit Basejumping accessory with skydiver graphics. Perfect for wingsuit fans. Gift for all skydivers that are happy to be all about parachute Basejump extreme sports and parachutists. Funny skydiving wingsuit gift for christmas or birthday. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.