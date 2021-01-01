Pleats Please Issey Miyake Basic Culottes

These whimsical culottes feature Pleats Please's iconic pleated texture. Crepe in texture and luscious in touch, these culottes offer a contemporary aesthetic. Elasticized waist Pull-on style Textured crepe finish Polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 25" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing JPN size 5 Please note: Variation between sizes is found primarily in length, not width. Typical variation between sizes is total garment length of approximately 1". Designer Lifestyle - Issey Miyake > Pleats Please Issey Miyake > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Pleats Please Issey Miyake. Color: Black. Size: Medium.