Redcon1 Basic Training Series ® Beta Alanine: Muscular Endurance Preworkout To Get The Most Out Of A Workout, You Need To Push That Workout As Hard And As Far As Possible. Improve Muscular Endurance For Your Workout With Beta-Alanine. Beta-Alanine Is A Precursor To Carnosine, And Is Shown To Increase Carnosine Levels, Which Increases Muscle Ph, Thus Controlling Muscular Fatigue. Promotes Muscular Endurance Supports Training Intensity Reduce Muscular Fatigue 30 Servings Per Container