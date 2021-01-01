Salvatore Ferragamo Basic Woven Print Shirt

Woven button-down shirt in rich cotton flaunts allover signature tonal print. Spread collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Button front Cotton Machine wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. The label expanded to menswear in the 1970s, and remains famed for its made-in-Italy pieces. The craftsmanship inherent in its shoes is also found in accessories like sunglasses, belts and ties. The brand's signature Gancini logoa backwards horseshoecan be found on its classic loafers and fine leather goods. Men Luxury Coll - Ferragamo > Salvatore Ferragamo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Salvatore Ferragamo. Color: Dark Navy. Size: Small.