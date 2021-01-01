Herve Leger Basics Flounce Hem Bandage Cocktail Dress

The bandeau dress is an iconic garment that has more than stood the test of time. This iteration boasts geometric paneling which serves to further enhance the hourglass female especially when paired with a ruffle hem. Deep-V neckline Wide shoulder straps Concealed back zip closure Scoopback Ruffle hem Rayon/nylon/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Bodycon flounce silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 510 (177cm) wearing US size Small. Designer Evening - Herve Leger > Herve Leger > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Herve Leger. Color: Dark Maroon. Size: XS.