Basics Plum Tweezer - Define brows with precision. Made from 100% stainless steel the Ulta Basics Plum Tweezer features a custom-slanted tip and tight grip to pluck even the finest hairs with ease. This tool will make brow shaping effortless! Features Custom-slanted tip Tight grip to pluck even the finest hairs with ease 100% stainless steel - Basics Plum Tweezer