Basketball Baller Shot's Fired slang graphic quote Premium T-Shirt

"SHOT'S FIRED," is one of the basketball sayings Hoopers use when they make an incredible basketball shot whether a layup, midrange or a three pointer. This cool and funny graphic is one that any basketball fan or street baller will appreciate. Great Gift for boy or girl basketball player, intense defender, teams, coach, basketball lovers, for practice or during the season. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.