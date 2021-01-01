Basketball Hat Santa Flag Us Buffalo Plaid Leopard Xmas Tree T-Shirt

Cheetah Merry Christmas Tree Buffalo Plaid Leopard with design Basketball Santa snowman hat in snow, It's great gift for who love Basketball lovers, cool players and Basketball fans or who love Christmas, Basketball Santa, Basketball Snowman. Wear this tee when party with friends who like to play sports. A funny, gift for everyone on your list this year with outfits for men, women, kids, toddler boys and girls for family holiday trip, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Christmas, sport party, New Year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem