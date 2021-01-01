Basketball Northern Illinois in Modern Stacked Lettering Tote Bag

Basketball Northern Illinois in Modern Stacked Lettering features text saying Basketball in stacked lettering, plus Northern Illinois. Perfect for players, coaches, teams, moms or dads, or any fans or supporters of basketball in Northern Illinois. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.