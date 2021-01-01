Basketball - Play not just for winning but love basketball Tote Bag

Basketball enthusiasts, you will love our awesome Basketball apparel for your players! You will be the center of attention at your next basketball game! Kids will love to play not just for winning but for the love of basketball! Our super funny basketball apparel is sure to bring smiles to your players and basketball fans! Buy one today for family and friends! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.