Avoid chasing after missed shots with the Goaliath® Basketball Return System. This mesh return system provides protection for your home and landscape during free throw practice and solo play. A safety release is included to keep players from getting caught or injured. FEATURES: Ideal for free-throw practice and solo play Protects landscape, home or other property Safety release keeps players from getting caught or injured Fits most in-ground systems 90 day limited manufacturer’s warranty For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-800-426-1421.