SKLZ Basketball Shooting Target, yellow

Swish every shot with the Basketball Shooting Target from SKLZ®. Featuring a bright yellow, 8” ball on a flexible bungee material, this shooting training aid easily hooks onto your basketball rim for a perfectly centered target. Whether your shooting baseline jump shots, three-pointers, or free-throws, the SKLZ® Basketball Shooting Target offers an optical target that lets you line up the perfect shot from anywhere on the court. FEATURES: Basketball shooting training aid Bright yellow, 8" ball provides an optical shooting target directly in the center of the rim Flexible bungee material with plastic hooks easily attaches to net hooks with no tools required Does not alter ball flight Includes Shooting Target and Usage Guide Manufacturer’s 90 Day Limited Warranty For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 760-707-5600.