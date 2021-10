You can wear this T- shirt at Basset Hound events, shows, Basset Hound meetings, Basset Hound training, for long walks in the park, hanging out with other Basset Hound friends... The Basset Hound Security Shirt is a great gift idea for every Basset Hound owner, your Basset Hound pals will absolutely adore this unique piece of Basset Hound apparel. It can be a great conversation opener or simply a funny way to say how much you love Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem