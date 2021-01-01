fur Bath Drops in Beauty: NA. fur Bath Drops in Beauty: NA. Introducing a better way to bathe. fur Bath Drops are seaweed-encased bath beads formulated with their signature Fur Oil and a blend of softening Clary Sage, Jojoba and Grapeseed Oils. A vegan and environmentally-friendly alternative to the gelatin casings of bath beads in the past, Bath Drops dissolve easily in warm water and gently nourish your skin, leaving you feeling silky soft and relaxed.. Dermatologist & gynecologist tested. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Gluten, Phthalates, Parabens, Silicones and Artificial Colors and Fragrance. 72 ml. Drop 2 - 3 drops into your bath for a replenishing soak. FURR-WU7. BathDrop. At fur, they believe in natural, beautiful care for every part of the body - for every body. Wherever you fall on the spectrum of bare to full, they make clean products that hydrate skin, soften hair, and eradicate ingrowns from head to toe. Whether you shave, wax, laser, or go au naturale, fur products play well with any haircare routine - because no one deserves ingrowns. Welcome to the new era of body care.