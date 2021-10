Olverum Bath Oil: The beauty of this bath oil: Your skin drinks up the essential oils—lavender, Siberian fir needle, verbena, eucalyptus, lemon, lime, geranium, and rosemary—leaving body and mind de-stressed, easing tension, and leaving skin super-hydrated and soothed. A little goes an incredibly long way—it’s so highly concentrated, each bottle contains enough for 25 ultra-nourishing, supremely relaxing baths.4.25 oz.