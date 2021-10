Ocean Air 7-Pc. Assorted Bar Soap Gift Box. Elevate your bathroom countertops with these lovely bar soaps designed with a moisturizing formula enriched with shea butter to keep your hands supple and soft.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.Includes seven 0.88-oz. soaps (one of each)Assorted scents: lavender, starflower, ocean air, wildflower, rose petal, milk and lindenMade in France