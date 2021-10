Meaning sword or knife parang is a traditional batik motif. Balinese artisans work with a keen attention to detail to realize the intricate and diagonal parang motifs over the body of this cotton yoga bag. This particular iteration of the parang motif is named sekar pisang meaning banana flower. Presented by Wahyu Sulistiani this bag drapes over the shoulder on an adjustable strap and opens with a drawstring to a cotton-lined interior.