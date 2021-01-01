Batten Disease Awareness Daughter Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter Batten Disease support, Batten Disease Daughter, Batten Disease Girl, Batten Disease Child, cerebral sphingolipidosis Child, Child cerebral sphingolipidosis awareness, Batten Disease family member, and 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.