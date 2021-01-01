Battery Life Of A School Lunch Lady Cafeteria Worker Teacher Tank Top

Perfect appreciation stuff for school lunch ladies, lunch lady cook, lunch lady workers, teachers, educators, students, principals, or anyone in your family or friends who likes to cook and serve yummy foods. This fun graphic art saying design "Battery Life Of A School Lunch Lady Cafeteria Worker Teacher" makes a great awesome thing to show love and appreciation for the lunch lady in your life who loves cooking foods for teachers and students. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem