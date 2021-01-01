By Terry Baume de Rose Flaconnette Liquid Lip Balm (0.08 fl. oz.)

The travel version of the original Baume de Rose, BY TERRY Baume de Rose Flaconnette Liquid Lip Balm comes in a practical, easy-to-carry tube that allows you to quickly and easily treat your lips to a pampering experience at any time. Featuring a creamy texture and a subtle, rose scent, the nourishing lip balm adds a sheer, natural-looking shine, while protecting your lips.Key Benefits:Moisturzing lips balm soothes and smoothens lipsAdds shine without being sticky and delivers a natural, glossy finishPlumps up lips and makes them supplerProtects lips against free radical damage