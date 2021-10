Cool Bavarian design with funny saying: Freistaat Bavaria. Great gift for anyone who comes from Bavaria or Bavaria and speaks boaric or Bavarian. For those who have a Bairian dialect and understand this Bavarian saying! Perfect gift idea! Sizes for men, women, but also children boys and girls. For all those who have a Bairian dialect and understand this Bavarian saying from the Free State Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem