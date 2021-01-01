Bring out a glam detail any day of the week with these Sam Edelman Bay 8 sandals. Slides feature a leather upper in an updated SE silhouette with rhinestone detailing. Easy slip-on wear. Open-toe silhouette. Synthetic lining. Lightly-padded, fixed footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.