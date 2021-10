An understated silhouette that pairs with everything in your wardrobe. Crafted in Italy from smooth Italian leather and luxurious calf hair, they are set on a low all-day heel that\'s accented in a high shine finish. Perfect with jeans and equally appropriate for a LBD dinner date. Relaxed, refined, classic and modern at once. We\'re reaching for Bay on repeat for a chic Summer sandal that we can wear all day.