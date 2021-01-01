Queen Street Bayonne 4-Pc. Comforter Set, One Size , Blue

# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Bed Skirt(s) With 15 Inch Drop, 1 Comforter(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Features: Oversized ComforterBed Skirt Drop: 15 InWarmth Factor: HeavyweightBed Size: QueenFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterBed Skirt Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: ChenilleSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: TraditionalSham Care: Dry Clean OnlyBedding Care: Dry Clean OnlyBed Skirt Care: Dry Clean OnlyCountry of Origin: Imported