Yves Rocher - Bb Cream Skin Perfector - Medium - Foundation And Bb Cream

Yves Rocher - 6 Corrective Effects! A BB cream with 6 corrective effects: • Mattifies the complexion • Evens out and brightens the complexion • Immediately conceals imperfections • Visibly corrects the appearance of spots • Moisturizes skin • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines Its creamy and tinted texture blends with skin for immediate results. Our Commitment • Formulas tested under dermatological supervision • Mineral oil free • Recyclable cardboard from sustainably managed forests • Vegan* *Products formulated without animal derivatives 1.3 fl. oz./40 ml tube BB Cream Skin Perfector - Medium