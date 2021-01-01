What is it: A tinted moisturizer-meets-makeup spf bb foundation cream that delivers even, natural-looking coverage and UVA/UVB SPF 20 protection. Why we love: Color corrects with medium coverageHydrating, nutrient-rich formulaProvides UVA/UVB SPF 20 protectionKey Ingredients: Cucumber Extract - Calms skin and reduces puffinessAloe Vera - Soothes and provides anti-inflammatory benefitsJojoba Oil - Locks in moistureVitamin E - Nourishes and softens skinComplexion perfection. Somewhere in between tinted moisturizer and foundation sunscreen, this weightless BB Cream provides natural-looking coverage to even out your skin's appearance, plus UVA/UVB SPF 20 protection. The highly blendable foundation formula is bursting with skin-improving ingredients so your face stays healthy and hydrated all day long. Great for: All skin types. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. e.l.f. Cosmetics BB Cream SPF 20 In Buff. e.l.f. Cosmetics BB Cream SPF 20 In Buff