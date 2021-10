What It Is: A creamy cleanser with enough moisture for everyone (and every day). What It'S For: - Density: fine to thick - Texture: straight to curly - Type: healthy, dry, damaged and/or color-treated What It Does: This ultra-mild shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes to add shine. Key Ingredients: - Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil: Vitamins A, B and D, moisture - Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract: Astringent - Glycerin: Softening Free Of. - Parabens - Phthalates - Mineral Oils - Formaldehyde - A