BBQ Gill Cover Waterproof UV Protector Gas Charcoal Burner Round Cover Outdoor Camping Picnic-L

Specification: ColorBlackMaterialPolyester Fiber + PU Coating SilverProduct SizeApprox. 77*31cm/30.31*12.20in, 85*40cm/33.46*15.75inWeight124g, 154gFunctionsDrawstring at the bottom, waterproof and dust proofFeatures:- 210D polyester fiber with PU coating silver material, 2000MM water pressure- Nano-environmental protection material, anti-aging waterproof ability is good- Durable, woven Material: strong polyester fiber, the choice for your BBQ burners- Waterproof and anti-corrosion, protect your BBQ burner from rain, frost- Protect your BBQ burner from dust and sun, keep it clean and new- Adjustable tie through the built-in plastic grommet to ensure that the cover in wind conditions. Package included:1 x BBQ Gill CoverNote:1. Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement and make sure you do not mind before ordering.2. Please understand that colors may exist chromatic aberration as the different placement of pictures.