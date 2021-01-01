BBQ Smoker I Can Go Low And Slow All Night Long Tote Bag

This funny barbecue bbq chef grill cook off competition design shows "i can go low and slow all night long".. Perfect for restaurant owner who loves talk about smoking meat. The design features a smoker grill. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.