Balmain satchel shoulder bag in monogram embroidered canvas and calf leather Flat top handle anchored by metal bars Removable shoulder strap Flap top with logo "B" hardware; turn-lock closure Belted exterior secures at adjustable tab front Exterior, back slip pocket Interior, one zip pocket and one card slot Faux-leather lining Metal feet protect bottom of bag Approx. 7.9"H x 9.1"W x 4.3"D "BBuzz 23" is made in Italy