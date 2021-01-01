Be A Bucket Filler Positive Quote Teacher Growth Mindset T-Shirt

Be A Bucket filler this positive message matching group tee for the the teachers, educators.Cute for kids in preschool, daycare, elementary, homeschool for the first day of the new year. This growth mindset tee is for positive teacher. Be A bucket filler positive quote top. This cute design for to show the children that they should be someone who says or does nice things for other people. They are lovely people, they aren't bucket dippers and they know mistakes make us grow. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem