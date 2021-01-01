Huxley Be Clean, Be Moist Cleansing Water in Beauty: NA. Huxley Be Clean, Be Moist Cleansing Water in Beauty: NA. Splash away impurities with Huxley's Be Clean, Be Moist Cleansing Water. A gentle and hypoallergenic cleansing water that's formulated with Cactus Extract, this refreshing deep cleanser thoroughly removes sunscreen residue, makeup buildup and other skin threats while simultaneously leaving your face touchably hydrated.. Cactus Extract and Prickly Pear Seed Oil are packed with antioxidants to help moisturize dry skin, while Hyaluronic Acid helps the skin retain moisture. Centella Asiatica and Aloe Vera Extract soothe away irritation. Made without parabens, mineral oils or synthetic dyes. 6.76 fl oz. Can be used as the first step of cleansing as a gentle makeup remover; drench a cotton pad with cleansing water and remove eye and lip makeup, then sweep across the entire face. HUXR-WU10. HS CLW200. All Huxley products are formulated with Prickly Pear Seed Oil, which is a beauty treasure found in the Sahara Desert, and it's a safe and certified organic ingredient, verified by ECOCERT. It maintains high-level of moisture in the harshest environment, and it is packed with vitamins, antioxidant, and lanolin acid, a fatty acid that is sensual in stimulating healthy cell production and turnover. Vitamin E provides protection and helps skin retain moisture.