From the Be Happy Collection. Show the love with these delicate heart studs shimmering with pink zircons. Pink zircon 18K goldplated sterling silver Post back Made in Greece SIZE About 0.27"W x 0.2". Fashion Jewelry - Trend Jewelry > Eyem By Ileana Makri > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. EYEM by Ileana Makri. Color: Pink.