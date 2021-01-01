Be Kind ASL Sign Language Deaf Interpreter Premium T-Shirt

Be Kind in sign language is a cool design for every deaf person that wants to communicate with each other in a funny way. This outfit is for everyone that takes pride in being deaf and makes the best out of the situation. Perfect gift to show off in your deaf community and showing everyone that you know finger spelling and the manual alphabet. Makes a great gift for Christmas, Birthdays or just for your special deaf someone. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.