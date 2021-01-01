Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick - Get Fired (warm red)

Be Legendary Cream Lipstick - Smashbox Be Legendary Cream Lipstick is a pigment-loaded lipstick in matte and cream finishes that glide on brilliant 10-hour color in just one swipe. Moisturizing, satin-smooth cream lipsticks soften and protect lips with Shea Butter and Vitamins C and E. Silky, vitamin-fortified matte lipsticks stay put without drying out or settling unevenly on the lips.Each lipstick formula pops on camera and stays color-true in photos.Benefits:Silky, vitamin-fortified matte formula lasts 10 hours without drying or settling unevenly on the lipsMoisturizing, satin-smooth cream formula softens & protects lips with shea butter & vitamins C & E.Available in a range of shades including nudes, neutrals, reds, corals, pinks, berries, browns, violets & bolds that pop on camera and stay color-trueCruelty freeFormulated without Parabens, Phthalates, Silicone, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Talc.See the Most Coveted Smashbox Be Legendary Lipsticks - Click here!See the Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick collection - Click here! - Be Legendary Cream Lipstick