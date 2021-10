Grab this funny Christmas Electrician Saying with Santa or Christmas Trees design for yourself to wear it on Xmas. Be Nice to the Electrician Santa is Watching Shirt. Perfect Holiday Idea for Men or Women. Makes a fun Christmas Present for Electricians. A great humorous holiday Christmas t-shirt for Men and Women whose profession are Electrician or also buy for your Jobmate, Colleagues or Buy yourself. The Christmas Party outfit tee. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem